Two people were hurt when a drunk driver cut off their motorcycle in Pattaya.

An unidentified Burmese man driving a sidecar motorbike turned out on to Sukhumvit Road near Pattaya School No. 7 without looking March 8, witnesses told police.

A Thai couple riding a Honda CBR ran into the back of the sidecar and crashed. The male driver was found unconscious by paramedics when they arrived at the scene while the female pillion passenger sustained only cuts and bruises.