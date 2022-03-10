Drunk car driver injures 2 bikers in Pattaya

Two motorcyclists were hurt when their motorbike was hit by a drunk driver in Pattaya.

Suparat Seebuth, 31, suffered severe injuries and was trapped under the Honda Dream she was riding March 8 with driver Wuttichai Kiewbut, 29, who sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.



Police arrested the obviously intoxicated Wilawan Malichung, 39. Witnesses reported that driver of the Surat Thani-registered Nissan swerved across lanes and hit the motorbike squarely.

She was taken to Pattaya Police Station for a blood-alcohol test.

































