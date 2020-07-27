Drunk biker hits traffic island passes out on grassy knoll

Patcharapol Panrak
The witness to the accident Sanor Permslip and a police officer try to wake the inebriated man lying unconscious in the grass by the side of the road.
A drunk motorcyclist passed out after rolling his Honda Wave into a traffic island in Bang Saray, 20 kms from Pattaya.



Police spent almost 30 minutes trying to revive the unidentified man in his 30s in the deep grass of the Sukhumvit Road island in front of the Naval Rating School. Finally they just poured him into a police pickup truck and tossed him in the drunk tank until he woke up.

Witness Sanor Permslip, 66, said he was driving behind the motorcyclist and watched as the bike slowed, wobbled and veered into the traffic island grass where it overturned.

The motorbike was damaged. The drunk driver not so much.

Having no luck, the good Samaritans decided to carry the unconscious man to the police pickup truck.
Safely placed on the police pickup truck, the man was taken to the Sattahip police station to sleep it off.
