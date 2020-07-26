Pattaya, East Thailand buzz with holiday tourists

Another holiday weekend has brought another rush of Thai tourists to Pattaya and the East.

Large crowds were reported in Koh Chang, Koh Samet and Koh Larn in Pattaya. Piers buzzed with activity as domestic tourists waited for ferries and buses. Hotel occupancy in some places reached 90 percent.

About 250 travelers waited for the first ferries of the day from Laem Sok Pier in Trat’sAoYai Subdistrict to Koh Kood. Three additional boats were brought in Saturday afternoon to handle the crowds.

At the Koh Chang ferry pier, more than 1,000 cars cars waited to board the boat to Koh Chang resulting in traffic jams stretching mor than 600 meters.

Koh Samet saw about 1,600 people arrive on Saturday. At Nuanthip Pier in Rayong, tourists stood in the rain to buy tickets early. All ferry passengers had their temperatures checked and boats were limited to maintain social distancing.

SarinthpTubmongkol, president of the Koh Samet Tourism Association, 1,600 people checked in using the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing application.

The number of visitors was lower than hoped, she said, noting usually about 2,700 people would come to the national park on holidays.

In Pattaya, the beaches and markets buzzed with Thai visitors. Large hotels with beach views touted occupancy rates of 80-90 percent with beaches filled with people relaxing or swimming. Family groups sat on mats feasting on fresh grilled seafood.

Across the bay on Koh Larn, ferries deposited large groups of people there to enjoy the beach and engage in water sports.







