Drowning dog rescued from Sattahip ditch

By
Patcharapol Panrak
-
0
272
Sattahip rescuers saved a stray dog from drowning after it dived into a water-filled ditch to catch a fish.

Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation volunteers dropped down into the meter-deep drainage canal near the Laem Thein Pier at the Sattahip Naval Base Oct. 25. They tied the dog’s mouth closed for safety and then brought it to safety.

Loading…

The pooch was very weak and couldn’t stand for hours, but was otherwise unhurt.

Naval base employee Chaiyot Piyasuwan said he saw the dog dive into the ditch to grab a catfish early that morning. But hours later the dog was still there, exhausted from paddling. So he called rescue personnel for an assist.

The dog has a collar, so it wasn’t a stray. Someone must be looking for it.




Rescuers enter the ditch to start their rescue.





They loop a rope around the dog’s mouth to keep it from biting the rescue team.

Loading…

A cloth is placed over its eyes to keep it calm.




A few mighty heaves and only a few feet to go to safety.

Loading…

