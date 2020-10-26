Drowning dog rescued from Sattahip ditch

Sattahip rescuers saved a stray dog from drowning after it dived into a water-filled ditch to catch a fish.

Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation volunteers dropped down into the meter-deep drainage canal near the Laem Thein Pier at the Sattahip Naval Base Oct. 25. They tied the dog’s mouth closed for safety and then brought it to safety.



The pooch was very weak and couldn’t stand for hours, but was otherwise unhurt.

Naval base employee Chaiyot Piyasuwan said he saw the dog dive into the ditch to grab a catfish early that morning. But hours later the dog was still there, exhausted from paddling. So he called rescue personnel for an assist.



















