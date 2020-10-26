Parliament session set for two days to solve Thailand’s current political situations

A special parliamentary session started to discuss solutions to national problems with the presence of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.







The session was set to last 23 hours comprising eight hours for opposition members, five hours each for government MPs, senators and cabinet ministers and 1-2 hours for the parliament president. The session today was scheduled for 9.30am-10pm. The rest part of the debate would continue tomorrow and there would not be a vote in the session.









Parliament president Chuan Leekpai said members of the parliament and cabinet ministers could raise any subject for debate concerning the coronavirus disease 2019, the blockage of a royal motorcade that led to the declaration of the state of severe emergency and a series of anti-government demonstrations that prompted a crackdown with water cannons. Mr Chuan said that the debate was likely to be problem-free and everyone had duties to perform.











