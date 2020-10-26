Baby Opal born at Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens Pattaya

At 09.09 on October 26, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya president Kamphol Tansajja held a religious ceremony to welcome a new born female elephant.







The baby jumbo was born on October 19 to parents father Ning Nong, 25, and mother Pailin, 19, and was given the name ‘Opal.’ Both parents and baby are healthy.

Prakru Sangkharakudom, the assistant abbot at Samakkheebanpot temple, chanted Buddhist stanzas and sprinkled holy water on the newborn for luck and health.

An Aiyara Khotchasarn dance was performed in honor of the occasion.

Kamphol said Opal is the sixth elephant born this year and 97th at Nong Nooch Garden.

Pailin had given birth to three babies before, Tubtim, 9, Mukda, 6, and Paetai, 2 and a half.

