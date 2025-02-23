Driver trapped after small truck rear-ends pickup and collides with sedan in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Rescue Center was alerted to a traffic accident involving a small truck rear-ending a pickup truck, which then collided with a sedan on Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya North, near the Caltex Petrol Station, February 22. The impact left the driver of the truck trapped inside the wreckage.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and found the small white truck, which had company stickers for Big Boom Transport Services, with its front severely damaged. The driver, Suriyawong, 44, was pinned inside the vehicle, with both of his legs stuck under the dashboard. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to extricate him from the wreckage.







The driver suffered severe injuries, with both legs broken and open wounds exposing bones. He was immediately rushed to Pattaya Pattamakhun Hospital for emergency treatment. Two other vehicles were also damaged in the accident: a black Toyota Vigo pickup truck with its rear end crushed, and a gray Mazda sedan, whose rear was crumpled.

According to Wisut, the owner of the pickup truck, he was driving on Sukhumvit Road when traffic slowed near the Pattaya North intersection. Suddenly, the truck crashed into the rear of his vehicle, causing it to push into the sedan ahead of him. He quickly stopped and found the driver of the truck injured and trapped, prompting him to call for rescue assistance.



Upon further inspection, the small truck was found to contain an ice cooler with opened beer bottles inside. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep or was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Authorities are conducting alcohol tests on the driver and will also review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the crash.





































