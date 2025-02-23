Pattaya sports stadium construction progresses 40 days ahead of schedule, expected completion by December

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited the construction site of the Eastern Sports Stadium’s football field to assess its progress. The site inspection, attended by the Pattaya City Clerk and the Director of the Engineering Office, revealed that construction is advancing approximately 40 days ahead of schedule.

The project, which is part of the third phase of the Eastern Sports Stadium construction in Chonburi, has a three-year budget commitment. The contract, valued at 327,800,000 THB, was awarded to Green Thumb Co., Ltd. Construction began on September 27, 2023, with a contractual completion date of December 25, 2025, totaling 820 days.

Mayor Poramet expressed confidence that the project will be completed within the contracted timeline, ensuring that Pattaya residents can soon benefit from the new sports facility.





































