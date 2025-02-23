Traffic chaos, big buses, flooding, and drunk driving – The challenges tourists face in Pattaya over the weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Over the weekend, Pattaya faced a series of challenges that caused chaos for both locals and tourists. The combination of heavy rains, flooding, and traffic disruptions made navigating the city an ordeal for anyone trying to get around.

Heavy Rains and Flooding

Persistent rain showers caused widespread flooding across various parts of the city, including major roads and streets. Sukhumvit Road, a key thoroughfare, saw major disruptions as water levels rose quickly, submerging several vehicles and forcing drivers to seek alternate routes. Tourists and locals alike were left stranded as floodwaters rendered many streets impassable, and popular attractions like Pattaya Beach became difficult to reach.







Traffic Congestion and Big Buses

Traffic congestion worsened as buses, particularly large tour buses, became stuck in the flooded areas. With the city’s road network already strained by the influx of visitors, these massive vehicles caused blockages that amplified the chaos. The sight of big buses crawling through the flooded streets created even more delays, adding to the frustration of tourists trying to make their way around the city. Many tourists, especially those with limited time, found themselves frustrated by the long travel times and unpredictable road conditions.



Drunk Driving and Safety Concerns

As the night rolled on, another issue surfaced: drunk driving. With Pattaya being a nightlife hub, the streets were filled with visitors heading to bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Unfortunately, many drivers, including tourists, were caught driving under the influence, leading to an increased risk of accidents. The police had to set up more checkpoints to curb the issue, but drunk driving continued to be a serious concern, particularly after a few drinks during the weekend festivities. For tourists, this meant navigating not only the chaos caused by flooding and traffic but also the safety risks posed by reckless drivers on the road.







What Tourists Have to Put Up With

For tourists arriving in Pattaya, these challenges were unavoidable. The heavy rains and flooding often ruined plans for outdoor activities, while the traffic gridlock left many with little choice but to sit and wait. The busy streets, filled with large buses and drunk drivers, made getting around more dangerous and stressful than usual. Despite Pattaya’s many attractions, the combination of bad weather, overcrowded roads, and the risk of accidents took a toll on visitors’ experiences, leading some to reconsider their future trips during peak weekends.































