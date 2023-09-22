Driver killed after massive petrol station sign crushes pick-up truck

Pattaya, Thailand – A large gas station sign collapsed onto a pickup truck on September 20, resulting in a tragic fatality and one injury. The incident occurred at a Sri Racha PTT gas station on Sukhumvit Road, heading towards Pattaya.

The victim of this unfortunate accident was identified as Sawat Manoi, a 65-year-old construction contractor who was driving an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck at the time of the incident. The massive gas station sign fell directly onto the driver’s seat, leaving Sawat trapped inside his vehicle, unable to escape. Despite desperate efforts of rescue teams, Sawat Manoi’s life could not be saved, and he succumbed to his injuries.







The accident didn’t spare nearby businesses as the fallen sign also caused significant damage to a coffee shop, a noodle stall, and a convenience store. One customer, who was inside the convenience store at the time of the incident, suffered a head injury and was promptly transported to the hospital before authorities arrived at the scene.

Damrong Ratchasombat, a 56-year-old noodle stall owner, recounted the harrowing experience. He said that heavy rainfall and strong winds had been persisting in the area leading up to the incident. He was inside his shop with only one customer present when the accident occurred. The deafening crash of the falling sign prompted Damrong and his family to rush outside, only to find that his customer had suffered head injuries.

















