Ex-Premier Thaksin Shinawatra granted parole

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra has been in the list of inmates granted parole, said Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong.

The Justice Minister said he received the list of inmates eligible for parole from the Department of Corrections. Out of the 945 inmates considered for parole, 930 have been approved including Thaksin.







Thawee stated that Thaksin falls under the category of severe illness, disability, or age above 70. Thaksin meets the criteria for parole after having served one-third of their sentences or at least six months.

He could be released after serving six months of his sentence on Feb. 18.

Thawee highlighted the routine nature of reviewing parole for those inmates with severe illness, disability, or age above 70, starting from 2003. He said 2,440 inmates have been granted parole excluding eight inmates approved this time.







Thaksin, 74 who is serving a commuted one-year sentence has been treated at a police hospital since the first night he returned from self-imposed exile.

He was experiencing chest tightness and high blood pressure and was transferred from prison to the police general hospital where he has been staying since then.

He lived abroad for 15 years to avoid a jail term for corruption and abuse of power. (TNA)































