Pattaya transgender woman scammed by Cambodian man on dating app, robbed of all belongings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reporters received a complaint from 26-year-old Kritsana Seenet, a transgender woman, who fell victim to a Cambodian man she met on a popular dating app on March 26. The man, identified only as “Lek,” initially appeared kind and trustworthy but later took advantage of her, stealing everything from her apartment in South Pattaya.

Kritsana recounted that she met Lek through the dating app, and during their first meeting, he acted like a gentleman—helping clean her room and even washing her clothes. Gaining her trust, Lek soon asked to stay overnight again. However, when Kritsana returned from work, she discovered that Lek had taken off with all her valuables, including a piggy bank containing 20,000 baht, a table fan, a hairdryer, and various beauty accessories.







When she attempted to contact him, she found that he had blocked her on all platforms. Desperate for evidence, she paid 300 baht to a neighboring apartment to access their CCTV footage, which showed Lek leaving her building at 4:32 AM, carrying her belongings before riding off on a motorcycle. Kritsana promptly reported the incident to Pattaya City Police.

She now warns others to be cautious when meeting strangers online and urges authorities to swiftly track down and arrest the perpetrator.



























