Pattaya Police Chief responds after loan recovery calls disrupt station operations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police at the radio communications center of Pattaya City Police Station found themselves dealing with an unusual problem this week after receiving nearly 200 calls from debt collectors seeking repayment from a loan customer who had allegedly forwarded collection calls to the station’s phone numbers. The incident came to light after recordings of conversations between police officers and callers claiming to be creditors were shared on social media, sparking widespread discussion online. According to police, callers repeatedly contacted the station demanding repayment of debts linked to loans obtained through a mobile application. Despite officers informing the callers that they had reached a police station, some continued to issue threats, use abusive language, and demand that police locate the debtor and arrange payment.







On June 3, reporters visiting the station spoke with Pol Col Anek Srathongyu, who said he visited the communications center after learning of the situation to support staff and discuss preventive measures. Police reported that more than 10 nuisance calls were received on June 2 alone, while the total number of debt collection calls over the past three days exceeded 200. Some callers were Thai, while others reportedly spoke with accents resembling those of Cambodian nationals. Investigators believe an individual seeking to avoid debt collection deliberately redirected calls to the station’s direct mobile numbers, which are normally provided to the public to facilitate quick access to police assistance in addition to the emergency hotline 191.



Officers have begun recording and blocking the incoming numbers and have forwarded the information to investigators for technical analysis to identify those responsible.

Police warned that nuisance calls can interfere with emergency communications and potentially delay assistance for members of the public who genuinely need help. Authorities said they will continue investigating the source of the call forwarding scheme and will pursue legal action against those responsible in accordance with Thai law. (TNA)























































