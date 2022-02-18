Drainage work continues on Pattaya Thepprasit Road

The two-year project to upgrade storm drainage on Thepprasit Road is one of Pattaya’s “short-term” projects to alleviate flooding.

Roadwork began in November on the 124-million-baht project set for completion in May 2023.



Once complete, the project will see new drainage pipes installed on both side of Thepprasit Road over six kilometers, ending at Sukhumvit Road. New sidewalks will be built and power and utility lines will be buried under the center of the road.

Siripol Sriprasart, managing director for lead contractor Phrom Yothakarn Rayong (1993) Co., said Thepprasit Road is being dug up in 200-meter increments to minimize disruptions. Once pipe is laid, the section of road will be reopened.





































