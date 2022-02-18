‘Thailand Tourism Festival’ taking place at Bangkok’s Lumphini Park Feb 18-22

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing the ’40th Thailand Tourism Festival 2022’ (TTF 2022), which will be held from 18-22 February, 2022, at Bangkok’s Lumphini Park to inspire Thais, expatriates, and visiting tourists alike to travel around Thailand in a new normal, COVID-free approach, and to formally introduce the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ international tourism marketing campaign.



Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “In line with the Royal Thai Government’s policy to revitalise tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of making 2022 a year of new normal tourism, the TTF 2022 focuses on inspiring domestic travel in a safe and healthy way, while helping to boost creativity and innovation among local tourism entrepreneurs.”

The TTF 2022 will showcase outstanding landmarks, cultural heritage, and the best products from the Central Region, East, North, Northeast, and South of Thailand, as well as highlighting Bangkok’s street food and introducing Thailand’s new normal travel style approach.







TAT will also use the TTF 2022 as a centre stage to officially announce the latest international tourism marketing campaign, the Visit Thailand Year 2022, which will be offering tourists ‘Amazing New Chapters’ to discover in Thailand as the kingdom reopens to international travellers under three entry schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine.



The 40th Thailand Tourism Festival 2022 will allow visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the Thai way of life through watching and taking part in various activities available at the five uniquely-designed Thailand tourism villages, plus four additional zones.

Zone 1 – Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters will feature a TAT Studio that will be broadcasting activities and information of the TTF 2022, and a TAT Travel Tech corner that will be showcasing the latest virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and extended Reality (XR), where visitors can take a go at becoming the TAT’s Virtual Influencer and travel in the Metaverse virtual world. Other highlights include a TAT Modelling studio, which will be offering casting experiences by TAT’s professional photographers; a photo gallery and check-in corner; a watercolour painting workshop with professional artists, and a board game featuring Thai history and culture. Furthermore, a dedicated TAT Contact Centre 1672 booth will be featuring the latest technology in providing Thai tourism information, including Chat Bot, and Amazing Thailand eBook. Complementing the zone’s experiences will be camping style music performances by famous Thai singers and bands.







Zone 2 – Eastern Village, “East at Ease” will feature an emerald-colour theme of highly photogenic displays, including a floating garden, a replica of Trat’s Laem Ngop Lighthouse, a SUP Board photo corner, and a cliff climbing activity. The area’s local wisdom, cultural heritage, and best products will also be on display, including basket weaving, mat making, and natural tie-dyed cloth, as well as famous local dishes and produces. Other highlights include a Joe Louis traditional Thai puppet show, a light-and-sound show, a cabaret show, a golf clinic and mini golf-driving lesson, and music performances.

Zone 3 – Central Region Village, “Chic Central” will feature a crimson-colour theme with white replicas of traditional Thai houses, the wooden gate of Ban Rachan, a salt farm, and rice paddies – all reflecting the uniqueness of the Central Region. Local dishes, best community products, and organic produce will be on offer at the ‘retro’ Thai local market. Other highlights include workshops and demonstrations of local arts and wisdoms; such as, Khon mask painting, traditional clay doll making, and Thai-style candy floss making. Performances will also be a plenty at this zone, including Wat Khanon Nang Yai (grand shadow play), Khon masked dance show, Thai puppet show, retro circled dance, and Likay Thai folk theatre.







Zone 4 – Northern Village, “North Nostalgia” will feature a navy-colour theme representing the region’s unique Na Hom (navy blue) colour in combination with the unseen new series of attractions and experiences; such as, Mok Tawan Mountain in Tak; Rong Ruea Ta Muen Mountain in Phitsanulok; Wat Luang Khun Win in Chiang Mai; tea and coffee culture, and culture and festivals. Plenty of opportunities to shop for local products and unique food at the ‘retro’ Northern Thai market, and to enjoy traditional and contemporary dances and music performances.

Zone 5 – Southern Village, “Savoury South” will feature a silver-colour, art-of-Southern theme highlighting the region’s unique cultural heritage, including folk performances; such as, Manorah, Nang Talung shadow puppetry, and Hulu Likay; unique cooking, plus replicas of outstanding landmarks including Songkhla City Gate. Here, visitors will have the chance to enjoy authentic Southern dishes and shop for the best local products; such as, batik clothes, as well as to take part in DIY handmade workshops.





Zone 6 – Northeastern Village, “Isan In Love” will feature an ivory-colour theme highlighting five unseen new series of attractions and experiences; namely, Roi Et Tower in Roi Et; Phu Phra in Loei, 3 World’s Naga in Mukdahan, Floating City and Underworld in Nakhon Ratchasima, and the Elephant’s World in Surin. Local Isan dishes and best community products will be on offer in combination with the chance to enjoy the region’s unique rituals and festivals as well as traditional performances.

Zone 7 – Bangkok’s Street Food will feature street food from all corners of Bangkok plus a wide variety of Thai and international cuisines from the Thai capital’s leading restaurants and eateries. Also on display will be street art from the Khlong Ong Ang renovation project, which was awarded the 2020 Asian Townscape Awards from the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.



Zone 8 – The Centre Stage will feature daily cultural shows and music performances, including the official opening of the TTF 2022 on 18 February.

Zone 9 – Travel in Style with the New Normal will offer tips for travelling more responsibly with three key activities: a tourism talk focusing on Bio-Circular-Green or BCG economy model showcasing community coffee enterprises from Nakhon Ratchasima and Phetchaburi; experience sharing to inspire responsible tourism by bloggers and Thai singers, and creativity workshops based on local wisdoms; such as, ceramic painting from Lampang, and Batik tie-dyed cloth from Pattani. Also, on display is an exhibition on responsible tourism experiences through the TAT’s 7 Greens Facebook fan page.

The 40th Thailand Tourism Festival 2022 will take place in accordance with health and safety measures stipulated by the Ministry of Public Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and all participants are asked to kindly abide by these measures at all times.







Participants are required to undergo health screening and check-in with the Thai Chana application when entering the Lumphini Park. When visiting each zone, participants are required to show proof of having been fully vaccinated through the Mor Prom application, or a negative test result using an Antigen Test Kit no more than 72 hours, or taking an on-site ATK at the price of 35 Baht per person via the Dr.AnyWhere application. The number of participants will be limited at 1 person per 4 square metres. Other measures include an eating zone (can take off the mask), advance registration through the QueQ application, and DMHTT precautions.

Opening time is from 12.00-21.00 Hrs. for Friday, Monday and Tuesday, and from 11.00-21.00 Hrs. for Saturday and Sunday. Entrance is free. Visitors are encouraged to arrive via the BTS Sala Daeng Station or the Silom MRT underground station. (TAT)

































