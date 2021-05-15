Dogs watch over body of British master found dead in Pattaya

A British expat was found dead in his East Pattaya home, his two devoted dogs watching over the body.

William Winn, 74, was discovered by police May 13 after neighbors reported the smell of his decomposing body. Neither Winn’s remains nor home showed signs of a struggle.

Neighbor Wanpen Supanhtong, 56, said she had not seen Winn for a couple of days and became concerned when she picked up the odor coming from his house on Soi Maryailia 22.







Wanpen said Winn had told her he’d just returned from Bangkok and had a headache.

Another witness, Seksan Duenkhao, 19, said he’d seen the Brit sitting on his porch with his dogs the night before around midnight.

Winn’s body was sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.































