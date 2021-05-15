Heartless Pattaya hit-and-run motorist severely injures poodle

A Pattaya dog owner says she has the license plate number of a car that hit her dog and sped off and will turn it over to police if the hit-and-run driver doesn’t own up.

Chaniporn Pungngan, 31, pulled the plate number off the Mitsubishi Mirage that hit her poodle May 14 on Soi Khao Talo 15.







The elderly dog had its hip broken in three places. Rather than euthanize the elderly canine, Chaniporn chose to have veterinarians at Nernplubwan Animal Hospital perform an expensive surgery.

Chaniporn said she wants the driver to come forward and, presumably, pay for the surgery.































