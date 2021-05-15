Heartless Pattaya hit-and-run motorist severely injures poodle

By Pattaya Mail
CCTVs caught a gray Mitsubishi Mirage hitting a black puddle then driving away.

A Pattaya dog owner says she has the license plate number of a car that hit her dog and sped off and will turn it over to police if the hit-and-run driver doesn’t own up.

Chaniporn Pungngan, 31, pulled the plate number off the Mitsubishi Mirage that hit her poodle May 14 on Soi Khao Talo 15.



The elderly dog had its hip broken in three places. Rather than euthanize the elderly canine, Chaniporn chose to have veterinarians at Nernplubwan Animal Hospital perform an expensive surgery.

Chaniporn said she wants the driver to come forward and, presumably, pay for the surgery.


Veterinarians inspect the injured pooch.



X-rays show the poodle’s hip broken in three places.









