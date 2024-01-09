Doctor’s swift response saves motorcyclist in Bang Saray collision

BANG SARAY, Thailand – On January 8, a motorcyclist faced a life-threatening situation as a pickup truck collided with his bike near the intersection at Bang Saray Beach. The victim, Suwan Wongdee, a 52-year-old male, lay unconscious in critical condition amid a pool of blood.

The timely intervention of Dr. Pacharee Wiangkaew from the nearby Bangkok-Pattaya Clinic proved crucial in stabilizing the injured party. Immediate medical attention, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by rescue personnel, played a pivotal role in Suwan’s care.







Witun Panichthai, the 40-year-old truck driver involved in the collision, asserted that he proceeded through a green light when he noticed the motorcyclist attempting a U-turn near the intersection. This unfortunate incident led to severe injuries sustained by Suwan.

Suwan was transported to Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan Hospital for urgent medical attention while witnesses at the scene commended the swift and professional response provided by Dr. Pacharee Wiangkaew and the medical personnel involved.





























