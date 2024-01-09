Last chance to savour Naklua’s diverse food culture extravaganza

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 15th edition of the Naklua Walk and Eat Local Food Festival is a must-visit event for foodies and travellers alike. The festival, which is held on Saturday and Sunday evening, has been captivating locals, vendors, and tourists for the past five weeks with its vibrant street atmosphere and community-driven pop-up stalls.

The festival showcases a diverse array of local and fresh seafood, tantalizing dipping sauces, flavourful wrapped dishes, grilled delicacies, and a variety of deep-fried treats—all at affordable prices. Attendees not only have the opportunity to stroll, taste, and shop for an assortment of goods but also enjoy musical performances by various bands and dance presentations by students from Pattaya-affiliated schools.







The festival’s final weekend is on January 13-14, so don’t miss the chance to join in the joy of exploring, tasting, and sharing. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the market area, spanning from the Police Sub-Station to the Saphan Yao or Long Bridge.



























