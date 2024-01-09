Copperhead Rat Snake causes panic in coffee shop on Third Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chaos ensued at an Amazon Coffee shop on North Pattaya-Third Road on January 6, as customers and staff were taken aback by an unexpected visitor. Chonthida Sankhonyang, a 19-year-old Amazon employee, stumbled upon a snake emerging from under the coffee counter, sparking a swift response to ensure the safety of everyone present.

Reacting promptly, Chonthida evacuated customers from the shop, prioritizing their well-being. The Disaster Prevention Center was alerted to the situation, and as news spread, onlookers gathered outside the coffee shop, eager to witness the unfolding reptilian drama.







Personnel from the Disaster Prevention Center faced the challenge of capturing the elusive Copperhead Rat Snake, measuring approximately 1.5 meters in length. The reptile demonstrated spirited resistance, initially evading capture and causing concerns about the difficulty of the operation. Undeterred, the skilled personnel strategically employed a snake-catching tool, eventually managing to apprehend the snake after a brief struggle.

Chonthida, recounting her encounter, shared how the snake appeared while she was serving drinks, adding a surreal twist to the routine day at the coffee shop. The successful capture ensured the safety of all present, turning an ordinary day at the Amazon Coffee shop into a memorable event filled with unexpected wildlife encounters.





























