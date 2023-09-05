Pattaya Sports Club Mabprachan Golf Society Report Aug 29-31

Tuesday 29 August 2023

Pattaya Country Club

1st Neil Harvey (25) – 49 points

2nd Dave Smith (15) – 43 points

3rd Patrick Devereux (26) 40 points

4th Max Vroom (20) – 40 points

On Tuesday we went down to Pattaya Country Club with 4 groups. It promised to become an interesting day with good weather and a course in good condition. And we did our best to make it true.







There was a heavy competition between the groups and the results during the game were promising. Many scores were close together, but one man could not be stopped. Neil Harvey was on fire and blew everybody away and came in with 49 stableford points. Dave Smith showed also his good form and was runner up with 43 points. Patrick Devereux and Max Vroom fought for the third place. Both had 40 points, but Patrick won on the count back.

The near pins were for Allan Cassin, Alan Wilson, Max Vroom and Patrick Devereux.







Thursday 31 August 2023

Silky Oak Golf Course

1st Patrick Devereux (24) – 38 points

2nd Dave Smith (13) – 38 points

3rd Neil Harvey (22) – 38 points

On Thursday we went to Silky Oak. It was a few months ago, that we played there. The course was in good condition and the weather was little bit cloudy.

Today we didn’t have the same spectacular score as Tuesday, but the winners of Tuesday were motivating each other for good results again. And it is remarkable the top 3 again the same, but not in the same order. Today won Patrick Devereux with 38 stable ford points, beating Dave Smith and Neil Harvey on the count back.

The near pins were for Alan Wilson, Dave Smith and Martin Hayes.













