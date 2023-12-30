Distressed Frenchman threatens self-harm in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand – A distressing incident involving a foreign national who threatened to harm himself with a sharp object at his residence in Bang Saray was reported on December 28. The police and rescue personnel responded to the scene and managed to calm down the man after two hours of negotiation.

The man was identified as Stéphane Maschall, a 51-year-old French national, who was living in Bang Saray near Sattahip. He was found shirtless and holding a sharp-edged tool to his chest, acting aggressively and refusing to cooperate with the authorities. He also shouted to keep them away from his property.







The police and rescue personnel tried to communicate with Maschall and persuade him to put down the tool and calm down. After approximately two hours of negotiation, the Frenchman regained composure and allowed his wife and son to speak with him. He then became calm and the officers safely escorted him back to his residence.

According to Maschall’s wife, the reason for his agitation was financial stress and delays in securing funds from the bank. She also revealed that he had a history of substance use and that he had recently bought cannabis, which worsened his anxiety. She said that he was frustrated with the situation and decided to harm himself with the sharp object, which prompted her to call for help.







The police ensured that Maschall was under the care of his family and advised them to seek professional help for his mental health. They also expressed their concern for the safety of the foreign national and the potential impact on the nearby residents.



























