Pattaya honours King Taksin the Great on Memorial Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials, led by Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, paid homage to the monument of King Taksin the Great at Pattaya City Hall on December 28. The event coincided with the “King Taksin the Great Memorial Day,” a day dedicated to commemorating the illustrious ruler who reunited the Kingdom of Siam in 1767.

The ceremony involved the laying of fresh flower garlands at the monument, symbolizing respect and remembrance for the great deeds and bravery of King Taksin. Participants included municipal executives, members of the Pattaya City Council, military personnel, police officers, city officials, as well as representatives from both public and private sectors.







This annual event is held to mark the day when King Taksin the Great successfully restored the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Siam in Thonburi. His rule was characterized by strength, valour, and the establishment of a prosperous and happy society.

In recognition of his contributions, the Thai government declared December 28 of every year as “King Taksin the Great Memorial Day.” The ceremony includes the laying of royal garlands at the monument dedicated to King Taksin. His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the late King Rama IX presided over the consecration ceremony of the King Taksin monument in Pattaya on December 27, 1990.

































