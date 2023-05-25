Disgruntle wife stabs husband before setting fire to his pickup

Chonburi Police and a fire fighting team rushed to the Thongsonthi Transport Company in Samed subdistrict on May 22 after receiving a report that a man was stabbed and a pickup truck was on fire.







Officers found Samart Kaengparn, a 36-year-old man, with stab wounds to his right arm and right shoulder. Samart told police that just before the attack, he was playing with his dog when his wife suddenly became furious and attacked him with a knife. He went off to seek medical help but upon his return, he discovered his wife had set fire to his Nissan Navara pickup truck.







Tik Chumsena tearfully admitted that the incident stemmed from a lack of appreciation and recognition in their relationship, leading to a heated argument and physical assault. Both Samart and Tik have been summoned by the police for further questioning and legal proceedings.















