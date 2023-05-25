City orders demolition of illegal structures along Pattaya canal

Pattaya City Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai, visited the South Pattaya public canal on May 23 to address the issue of wastewater management and demolish unauthorized structures.

Accompanied by city hall officials, Manot conducted an on-site inspection in response to concerns raised by Methakit Sunthorn, a member of the Pattaya City Council that certain business owners had built additional roofing and improper waste disposal pipes, leading to the discharge of food waste and wastewater into the canal.







During the inspection, Manot took immediate action, instructing relevant departments to clear the canal through excavation and mark boundaries to indicate encroached areas. Strict monitoring will be implemented to ensure compliance and prepare for the eventual demolition of unauthorized structures along the canal in the near future.















