Discrepancies force Pattaya to hold reelections at 2 polling stations

At the end of the mayoral elections on May 22, it was discovered that the number of voters was not equal to the number of ballots, so the official results of the election could not be announced until the Election Commission investigated the matter and a ruling was made on how to proceed.

Finally, on June 2, Pramote Tubtim, Pattaya City Manager as Director of Pattaya Election Commission announced that a reelection would be held at 2 polling stations, the 2nd polling station of Constituency 1 and the 20th polling station of Constituency 4.







The reelections are scheduled for Sunday June 12. There are 499 eligible voters at the 2nd Polling Station of Constituency 1 and 594 eligible voters for the 20th Polling Station of Constituency 4. All registered voters in the disputed polling stations, whether they voted on May 22 or not are eligible to cast their votes on June 12 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.





Voters in house registration no. 1-26/3 M.2 Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi can go to vote at Pattaya City School No. 2 for the 2nd Polling Station of Constituency 1 while voters in house registration no. 65-77/2149 M. 12 Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi can go to vote at Pattaya City School No. 7 for the 20th Polling Station of Constituency 4.

Meanwhile, Pramote Tubtim, Pattaya City Manager reported that the Election Commission had already certified the results of the 24 Pattaya City council members elected on May 22. He said Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai will call the first meeting of city councilors on June 9, at City Hall.



The official results of the mayoral election can only be announced after the June 12 reelections at the 2 polling stations. This could take about a week. After the EC’s official certification, all complaints and petitions made against the election results will be dropped. Any complaints made at a later date will be dealt with accordingly.

































