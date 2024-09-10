Disaster Aid International installs fourth SkyHydrant at flooded school in Chiangrai

CHIANGRAI, Thailand – On September 5 and 6, 2024, Disaster Aid Thailand and Disaster Aid Australia, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Chiang Khong, successfully installed a SkyHydrant water filtration system at Pang Hat Sahasat School in Pa Subdistrict, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai Province. The installation was welcomed by the school’s director, Mr. Maitree Yala, and came at a crucial time as the school had been severely affected by recent floods.







The floods, caused by torrential waters from Doi Pha Tang on August 22 and 31, 2024, left the village and school inundated. Classrooms, school buildings, and educational equipment were significantly damaged, and more critically, the floodwaters contaminated the school’s drinking water supply. Students and local residents were left without access to clean and safe drinking water, heightening health concerns in the area.





Recognizing the urgent need for clean water, Disaster Aid Thailand, Disaster Aid Australia and the Rotary Club installed the fourth SkyHydrant system at the school. This water filtration system is designed to provide safe drinking water to both the school and the surrounding community, benefiting over 550 students, including 142 boarding students. With the new system, they can access clean water essential for restoring their quality of life after the disaster.

In addition to the installation, volunteers, local residents, teachers, and foundations joined forces in a large-scale cleanup effort. Thick mud and debris carried by the floodwaters had covered the school grounds and interior buildings. Teams worked tirelessly with shovels and brooms to clear the area, aiming to restore the school’s facilities and ensure that classes could resume as soon as possible.

The success of this initiative was celebrated by students, teachers, and the local community, who now have peace of mind knowing that safe drinking water is available once more. The collaborative efforts of Disaster Aid Thailand, Disaster Aid Australia and the Rotary Club of Chiang Khong continue to play a vital role in helping the school and its community recover from the devastation caused by the floods.

The Disaster Aid Australia team, led by Rotarians Brian Ashworth and Wendy De Luca, worked closely with key figures from the Thai team, including Capt. Dol Adinan, Chairman of Disaster Aid Thailand (DAT) and Past President of the Rotary Club of Plutaluang. They were accompanied by Peerasan Wongsri, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, and Tom Keightley, President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung. The project also received strong backing from President Kunakorn Intajak and members of the Rotary Club of Chiang Khong, along with Rotarians from northern Thailand.





































