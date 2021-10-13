Disabled Pattaya resident given free house repairs

Nongprue Subdistrict and the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department repaired a disabled Pattaya-area resident’s house.

Nongprue Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and council members on Oct. 12 called on Samruay Ruenkaew, who lived in a house with no windows, a leaky roof and holes in the walls.







The repair job was part of the subdistrict’s program to care for the disabled. To qualify for free repairs, residents must meet certain requirements related to their disability and financial situation.

The subdistrict allocated 20,000 baht for the repairs.



























