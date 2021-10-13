US donates vaccine storage units to Thailand

The United States has donated 200 vaccine storage units to Thailand as a good gesture between the two countries with long-standing relations.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul received 200 vaccine storage units from Adm John C. Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, in a ceremony accompanied by the US Charge d’Affaires Michael Heath.







On this occasion, Adm John C. Aquilino acknowledged the long-lasting relations between Thailand and the United States, and cooperation between both countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States earlier donated a total 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Thailand to help the country fight the outbreak.



DPM Anutin in return thanked the Unites States for the storage units, and the 1.5 million doses of vaccine previously donated.

He said all the doses received have been given to health and frontline workers, as well as the vulnerable groups, including the elders and children. (NNT)







































