Despite empty reservoirs, Pattaya will have enough water, PWA insists

Despite the five reservoirs feeding Pattaya being nearly empty, the Provincial Waterworks Authority insists the city can make it through the summer without serious shortages.



PWA Pattaya Manager Chaiyatat Aitsang said May 7 that water diversion from rivers nearby and good water management will ensure Pattaya has enough of the wet stuff, even if rain doesn’t replenish nearby reservoirs.

The Mabprachan, Chak Nok, Nong Klang Dong, Huay Saphan and Huay Khunjit lakes normally contribute 80 million cubic meters of raw water for Pattaya, but now the reservoirs are either empty or down to puddles.

Chaiyatat said the remaining 10 percent will be supplemented by 110,000 cu. meters of water from other sources, such as the Prasae River in Rayong and the Nong Plalai Reservoir, and 10,000 cu. meters of water from the Bang Phra Reservoir.

Moreover, he said, the PWA is buying 23,000 cu. meters of water a day from Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc.

He said the drought is the worst since 2002, but, back then, Pattaya had only the Mabprachan Reservoir from which to draw water.