Deranged Pattaya man arrested for molesting 12-year-old

Nongprue police arrested a man in Pong sub district for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old neighbor.

Identified only as “Pai”, the 40-something man in Moo 8 village was captured in a sting operation where the girl’s father invited Pai to see his daughter again. The subterfuge became necessary after police failed to arrest him at his home when Pai pulled a knife and threatened officers.







Father of the victim, Kongdej Chaikumthorn, 49, said he awoke Dec. 8 by the sound of his daughter crying. He entered her room to find Pai there holding her.

Relieved neighbors said they believed Pai was unstable and dangerous.



























