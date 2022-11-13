Deputy mayor tells Pattaya council to chill over broken sidewalks

Pattaya administrators called on the carpet again over reconstruction of broken sidewalk across the city told the City Council to be patient, again.

City Council President Banlue Kullavanijaya said residents and business owners on Naklua Road, Central Road and South Road continue to complain about the long-delayed projects that made Pattaya’s sidewalk a national laughingstock.







National media in January picked up the story of the decrepit condition of the footpaths on Central Road, which are impassable in many places. Piles of unused concrete slabs and drain covers lie by the road while sections remain unpaved or peppered by open manholes.

On June 15, Banlue and other councilmen inspected the work and pushed contractor PSD Color Way Co. to pick up the pace. Their pleas fell on deaf ears.







Pattaya City Hall gave PSD more than 28 million baht to repair and maintain the Central Road sidewalks and install new lighting, but, as so often happen, workers walked off the job last year, leaving it a dangerous mess.

Fast forward five months and the job still is not done. And, just as former mayor Sonthaya Kunplome did last spring, current Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai blamed Covid-19 for the delay, even though the pandemic has been basically over for months.

Manote would give no date or timeline for completion of the work and basically told the council members to be more patient. He said city hall again would ask the contractor nicely to speed things up.





































