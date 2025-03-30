Deputy Mayor oversees major power system project, urges planning to avoid Songkran disruptions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the third progress meeting for Phase 1 of the Metropolitan Power System Development Project (Pattaya City) to update on project progress, including the underground power line installation, water pipeline work, and relocation of communication cables.

Most of the work is proceeding according to plan, with completed road surface restorations. The next phase, involving underground power line installation on Jomtien Second Road, is set to begin in early May 2025. Additionally, plans are in place to repair and renovate sidewalks along Pattaya Second and Third Roads, with contractor selection currently underway. The sidewalk repairs are expected to be completed within three months.







Further work includes laying two remaining main pipelines on Sukhumvit Road, near the Communication Intersection (Third Road) and the Police Booth. Coordination with traffic police is in progress to allow for partial road closures, minimizing disruptions for motorists.

Deputy Mayor Manot also discussed initial plans with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to organize overhead power and communication cables along Pattaya-Naklua Road, from Dolphin Roundabout to the Mum Aroi intersection, as well as on Soi Buakhao, from Pattaya Third Road to South Pattaya. This project is expected to begin in early 2026.



With the Songkran Festival and Pattaya Wan Lai celebrations approaching in April, officials urged relevant agencies to submit project plans for April-May and assess any potential impacts. This will help ensure that major construction activities can resume smoothly after the Songkran festivities.



























