Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Myanmar, tremors felt in northern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – On March 29, at 4:20 PM, Myanmar experienced a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, according to a Facebook post by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). The tremors were felt in northern Thailand, including Pai, Khun Yuam, and Mae Sariang districts in Mae Hong Son, as well as Mueang Chiang Mai and San Pa Tong districts in Chiang Mai. However, there were no reports of damage, and the event did not impact Thailand.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that the earthquake’s epicenter was 19 km southwest of Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, at a depth of 10 km.



























