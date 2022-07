A delayed Pattaya roadwork project is expected to complete next week, about a week late.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said July 15, the date the work to lay new drainage pipes under Soi Paniadchang at Third Road that the delay resulted from a broken water pipe leading to drainage floods.







The broken pipe flooded the construction zone.

Until the work is done, contractors will continue to place lights and barriers to prevent accidents.