Foreign tourist rescued from stuck elevator in Pattaya luxury condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist was rescued after being trapped inside an elevator at a luxury condo on Soi 16 Naklua at 11:30 p.m. on July 16. Residents and condo staff initially attempted to pry open the elevator door at the ground floor parking area of the 8-story building but were unsuccessful.







Rescuers used tools to pry open the elevator door, placed a fan to improve ventilation inside the elevator, and provided drinking water to the tourist, who had been trapped for over 20 minutes. Ultimately, the rescue team successfully freed her without any harm. The unidentified foreign woman in her 20s was conscious and responsive, communicating with the rescue team throughout the operation.

Condo staff explained that prior to the incident, there were sparks and a small explosion at a transformer next to the condo, causing a fire in the electrical cables and resulting in a power outage throughout the building. They immediately called the fire department and the electric company for assistance.

While inspecting the building and elevators, staff discovered the trapped tourist and promptly notified the authorities, who quickly responded and safely rescued her. The tourist expressed relief and gratitude for the swift assistance provided by the rescue team.





































