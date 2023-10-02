Dead body of foreign national found floating off Sattahip bay

Pattaya, Thailand – A corpse, possibly of foreign nationality, was discovered floating in the Gulf of Thailand near Sattahip Bay on September 30. The body of a tall male was found face down, wearing black shorts and a black-grey collar-shirt with the English letters “A&P” on the left chest. A bright orange cord resembling jewellery was found on the left wrist. No identifying documents were recovered. Preliminary estimates suggest the individual had been deceased for approximately 3-6 days.







The body, discovered by a local fishing boat approximately 7 nautical miles south of Koh Yor Island, was brought ashore at 6.30 p.m. on the same day. Police investigators are examining the body for clues. The authorities were alerted by a fishing vessel in the late afternoon, reporting the sighting of a floating object at sea, which turned out to be a human body.







The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. Simultaneously, authorities are coordinating with nearby police stations to check for any missing person reports matching the description of the deceased individual.













