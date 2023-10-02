Canadian frigate’s visit bolsters security bonds with Thailand

The Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa commanded by Cdr. A. Lozer arrived on September 29 and will remain until October 6th at Chuk Samet Port within the Sattahip Naval Base. This visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance security relationships in the Indo-Pacific region. Port Director Naval Captain Makapong Daraphan welcomed the distinguished guests.







The HMCS Ottawa belongs to the Halifax-class of the Royal Canadian Navy, a distinguished group of 12 frigates known for their effectiveness at sea. Accompanying the frigate is a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

Equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors designed for anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare, the HMCS Ottawa manned by a crew of 250 sailors, soldiers, and aviators, demonstrates its capability to operate effectively in various maritime scenarios.













