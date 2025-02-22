Dangerous thrill turns costly near Pattaya – Court sentences 12 street racers to two months’ detention, confiscates vehicles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Provincial Court has sentenced 12 individuals involved in an illegal street race on Motorway No. 7 to two months of detention at Chonburi Central Prison. The court also ordered the confiscation of 12 seized vehicles used in the incident.

The case originated from a viral video circulating on social media on February 16, showing a group of modified cars racing recklessly on Motorway No. 7. The high-speed race led to a collision involving 13 vehicles, resulting in injuries and damage to public property. The dangerous stunt alarmed the public and tarnished the area’s image.







Highway Police Region 1 investigated the incident and found that the 12 drivers were speeding between 130-180 km/h, weaving through traffic, and using all lanes, causing fear among other motorists. The reckless driving led to a crash when one of the racers lost control and spun out, triggering a chain-reaction collision.

All 12 individuals admitted to charges including unauthorized street racing, reckless driving endangering others, and exceeding the speed limit. Prosecutors sought punishment under multiple sections of the Traffic Act and Penal Code, resulting in the court’s ruling to detain them for two months and revoke their driving licenses.

This ruling serves as a strong warning against illegal street racing, emphasizing the legal consequences of reckless driving that endangers public safety.





































