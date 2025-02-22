Pattaya Mayor’s hands-on approach praised by residents during community visit; road works and waste burning issues raised

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited at Wat Chong Lom Community to hear residents’ concerns and provide guidance on various issues in a public forum. The forum allowed residents to directly communicate their concerns such as daily living and elderly’s health, hoping for timely resolutions and improvements in their community.

Several attendees expressed their gratitude for the mayor’s hands-on approach. One resident praised him for being accessible and actively engaging with the people, while another remarked that Pattaya was fortunate to have a mayor who genuinely cared for the elderly and did not neglect them.

However, there are several other comments and urgent needs from the public living in other areas such as incomplete road works and waste burning.







Incomplete Road Access: One resident highlighted that the entrance to Thepprasit Government Housing Estate had been opened but remained unfinished. They urged the mayor to expedite the completion so that residents could have easier access. The mayor responded that only the installation of utility poles and electrical wiring remained.

Daily Waste Burning: Another resident from Soi 5, Thepprasit, voiced frustration over continuous garbage burning in the area, which was causing significant distress.

Pattaya residents expressed appreciation for Mayor Poramet’s direct engagement and commitment to community issues.











































