Pattaya citizens call for stricter restriction on vaping, kratom sales and night venues to protect youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – During a community meeting in Soi Koh Phai, South Pattaya, former Red Shirt leader Jidapha Thanahatachai expressed concern over the increasing use of e-cigarettes among the youth in Pattaya. She urged authorities to enforce stricter regulations on e-cigarettes and set a positive example for the public. Additionally, she called for increased vigilance over venues that allow underage youths to use their services or operate beyond legal hours.

Jidapha also emphasized the need to combat violence against tourists and improve public order in Pattaya.







Meanwhile, Deputy Police Chief of Pattaya, Pol. Lt. Thong-in Panyanam, confirmed that officers violating laws related to e-cigarettes would face disciplinary actions, and that violations of the Consumer Protection Act could lead to imprisonment or fines.

Local citizen, Chatmongkol Sribirisut, also expressed concern over the continued illicit sale of kratom to young people and labor groups. He reported seeing youth struggling with kratom addiction, resulting in health problems, urging authorities to take stronger action to prevent the issue from worsening.











































