Crowds sail krathongs from Pattaya Beach with wishes for return of ‘old normal’

Large groups of Thais and foreign expats flocked to Pattaya-area beaches for a rare Loy Krathong-Halloween overlap, bringing some normalcy back to a year that has been anything but.







It was the second consecutive weekend surge for Pattaya, which drew good crowds for the Chulalongkorn Day three-day holiday highlighted by the Colors of the East festival. But the five days between had been quiet.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off Pattaya’s official festivities at Beach and Central roads, banging a big drum to start the party.

People dressed in traditional Thai costumes, some with Halloween flourishes, took homemade and purchased krathongs to the beach to set them sailing with wishes for a better 2021.

Those with some free time and craftsmanship made their own krathong at home, while kids did similarly at school.

With no foreign tourists arriving in Thailand, this year’s beach crowd was almost completely Thai, with many taking photos and selfies, praying for luck and good lives before letting their krathongs free on the water.

Fireworks and lanterns were rarely seen up as police were strict about public safety this year.

Of course, without the “new normal” worries, kids seemed to enjoy the evening more than anyone. Anything bright and loud was exciting for them.

Under the calm tides and cool weather, family members, friends, lovers, school mates and teenagers made it to the beach to float their krathongs and sit to watch their love boats drift out to sea, only to be washed back to litter the beach once they had gone home.









Pattaya’s big and small light posts made the night bright and safe for people to walk, chit-chat, sit in circles, drink and eat, although too many left their bottles and food containers on the sand rather than using trash cans.

Krathong sellers said they made moderate earnings as the economy isn’t conducive to people spending this year. Some youths made money by taking krathongs further out to sea to ensure they sailed away.

Most of the krathongs used appeared to be made of biodegradable materials.

Country singer Kong Huayrai entertained the crowd with his hit songs. The stage show went on until about midnight with traditional dances, young style music bands and Little Miss Noppamas pageant.

















