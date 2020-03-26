Crazed foreigner tossed into isolation for spotlighting Pattaya locals not social distancing

A foreign man determined to shine a spotlight on people ignoring social-distancing advice was tossed into isolation himself at Pattaya Police Station.







It took 10 officers to corral the unidentified foreigner who was shining a spotlight on pedestrians and drivers on Second Road March 23.

Police tried to calm the man for about 10 minutes, but rambling incoherently, he was finally grabbed up by officers and taken to a cell on Soi 9.

He wasn’t carrying any identification, but police did find on him medication for a psychological condition.











