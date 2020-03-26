Social distancing comes to Pattaya Beach

Pattaya’s beaches aren’t closed totally yet, but beach umbrella vendors are taking no chances, spacing their lounge chairs far apart to prevent transmission of Covid-19.







With so few tourists in town, giving up precious sand to place fewer beach chairs is less of a problem. Vendors are hoping that those who do go for some sun will be reassured by the social-distancing precaution.

Somchai Jainukul, chairman of the Beach Umbrella Association of Pattaya and Wong Amat, said the Chonburi Disease Control Department mandated that chairs be spaced 1-2 meters apart. The notice was sent to 118 members across the city.

Vendors also are supplying hand-sanitizing gel to customers and thoroughly cleaning the canvas beds once customers leave.

The Chonburi Health Department will be inspecting the beach regularly to ensure vendors are following the new standards, threating fines of up to 100,000 baht and a year in prison for those who don’t.











