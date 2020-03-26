Amid curb on gatherings, Pattaya health, business professionals attend workshop on preventing Covid-19 spread

Even as health professionals campaign against large gatherings to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Pattaya business leaders and Bangkok Hospital Pattaya staged a workshop with hoteliers on that very subject.







Members of the PBTA, Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region and Chonburi Attractions Association attended the March 23 seminar at the Asia Pattaya Hotel opened by Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh.

BHP Director Dr. Seeharach Lohachitranont led the panel of doctors, nurses and pharmacists who prescribed advice on keeping hotels clean by screening guests, cleaning surfaces, lobby areas, and restaurant equipment. Attendees also were shown how to wear a mask correctly.

The meeting was held even as the same health professionals and politicians attending the meeting urge people not to attend gatherings where the virus can be spread. However, masks were worn by all, and areas were marked for work-shoppers to maintain a proper distance.

