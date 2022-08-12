Crane operator killed in rig collapse at Sriracha pier

An operator died when a 70-ton construction crane toppled at a Sriracha pier.

Salid Panthong, 49, died at the scene of the Aug. 11 accident in Tung Sala. The Si Saket native was trapped in the overturned crane for 30 minutes and failed to respond to life-saving efforts.







Coworkers said Salid was lifting 17 tons of plasterboard. The crane rotated too quickly, and the momentum from the swinging load caused the crane to fall over, with the plasterboard falling into the ocean.

The driver tried to jump out of the cab, but couldn’t escape the falling vehicle.

































