Bangkok ranks number one in Asia-Pacific for attracting international conferences

GainingEdge, a consulting firm for international conferences, has released its latest report on “Leveraging Intellectual Capital,” which shows that Bangkok has been able to leverage its local knowledge leaders by attracting 123 international conferences. In addition, Bangkok has local leaders assuming positions on the boards of 194 international associations. The performance was translated into a “Harnessing Ratio” of 63.4%, placing Bangkok at the top position in the Asia-Pacific region and sixth place on the global scale.







The report has ranked Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions (MICE) destinations worldwide based on the influence of their knowledge leaders in attracting international conventions. It compared the number of knowledge leaders from each city who are on the governing bodies of international associations and the number of international conventions.







In November this year, Thailand is to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, in parallel with related meetings throughout the year. It is expected to attract more global conferences with more than 6 million travelers, which is likely to generate estimated revenues of 28.4 billion baht by the end of 2023. (PRD)

































