Covid-19 isolation center to open near Pattaya Aug. 1

Nong Plalai plans to open a “community isolation” center for recovering or mildly ill coronavirus patients on Aug. 1.

Mayor Pinyo Homklun and Banglamung assistant district chiefs Kanlayarat Rodtub and Wiyada Buayu inspected a building under renovation at the Kratinglai Elephant Garden July 24.







Cleaners were on-site ridding the structure of dust and construction debris as work crews fixed up the interior. Nong Plalai is purchasing cardboard beds from Siam Cement Group and working with provincial utilities to provide water and electricity.

The site has restrooms, but the subdistrict will install shower facilities.







Kanlayarat said the building is a suitable site for the center as it’s relatively isolated. Nong Plalai will reach out to the few homeowners in the area to ease their concerns about 30-50 coronavirus patients being housed in their backyard.

Fences will be erected around the building and security stationed there to prevent patients from fleeing.

The Nong Plalai center is one of eight Banglamung is planning for the Pattaya area to warehouse those who test positive for Covid-19 and have either no or minimal symptoms. Those whose fevers are gone also will be kept there until they are totally free of the virus and can safely return home without fear of infecting family members.































