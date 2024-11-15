Playful joke goes too far between close friends settled with beer bottle at Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were alerted to a case of physical assault at Pattaya Beach at approximately 2:36 AM November 14. Upon receiving the report, emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man, referred to as “Blue” (a pseudonym), injured with a severe head wound, bleeding from his forehead. He received initial first aid from rescue workers before being rushed to the hospital. The perpetrator, identified as Jack (a pseudonym), also 18 years old, remained at the scene and cooperated with the police. A beer bottle was found at the site of the attack.







Blue, the victim, explained that he and Jack were close friends from Buriram, frequently engaging in playful teasing. However, this time, after consuming alcohol, Jack became upset and attacked him with a beer bottle, striking him on the head, causing the injury. The other friends in the group intervened and called for assistance.

Jack, still under the influence, confirmed to the police that he had attacked his friend in anger. He explained that the altercation occurred after Blue made inappropriate advances, touching his private parts, which led to a moment of shame and frustration, prompting him to lash out.

Although both parties did not wish to pursue legal action due to their long-standing friendship, the police took down their information for records and requested contact details. The injured party was sent to the hospital for treatment, while the authorities concluded the investigation.





































